Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 3.3% Higher

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 5,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
