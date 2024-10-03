Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

HLN stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

