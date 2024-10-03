Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 9.9% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

