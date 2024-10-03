Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,622 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Haleon were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 353,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Haleon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 742,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

