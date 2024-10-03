Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,076,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.94.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $417.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.07. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $311.21 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.