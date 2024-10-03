Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

