Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.82. Approximately 278,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,263,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 365.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

