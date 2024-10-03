Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $147.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $169.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

