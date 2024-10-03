Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

