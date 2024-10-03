Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.
Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
About Hang Lung Group
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.