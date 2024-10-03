Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Down 12.9%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 626,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,266% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Happiness Development Group Stock Down 12.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Happiness Development Group

(Get Free Report)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.