Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 561.25 ($7.51) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.73). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.30), with a volume of 76,510 shares trading hands.
Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561.79. The firm has a market cap of £175.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,437.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.
Insider Activity at Hargreaves Services
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.
