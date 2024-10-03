Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 561.25 ($7.51) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.73). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.30), with a volume of 76,510 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561.79. The firm has a market cap of £175.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,437.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.

In other news, insider David Anderson purchased 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 601 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £40,537.45 ($54,223.45). In other Hargreaves Services news, insider David Anderson purchased 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 601 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £40,537.45 ($54,223.45). Also, insider Stephen Craigen sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £15,434.64 ($20,645.59). 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

