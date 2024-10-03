Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 915,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,896,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

