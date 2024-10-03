Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About Harvey Norman
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.