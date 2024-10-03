Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.73. 2,269,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,439,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after buying an additional 2,312,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 825,073 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 716.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

