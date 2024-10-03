Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.