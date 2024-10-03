Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

