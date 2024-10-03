HC Wainwright Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.39) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

XENE stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 206,163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after buying an additional 97,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 994,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.