HC Wainwright Weighs in on Savara Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Savara in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Savara Stock Down 2.3 %

Savara stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.97. Savara has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Savara by 103.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 3,443,541 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 90.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 2,165,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $9,683,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth $8,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

