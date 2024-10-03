HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $140,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after buying an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

