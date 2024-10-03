Head-To-Head Review: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYW)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
4.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Leafly and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leafly
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|High Tide
|-6.14%
|2.06%
|1.25%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leafly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|High Tide
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
High Tide has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Leafly.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Leafly and High Tide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leafly
|$38.10 million
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|High Tide
|$511.12 million
|0.34
|-$29.14 million
|($0.32)
|-6.84
Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.
Summary
High Tide beats Leafly on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
