Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,360,075 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 275.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $62,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CSX by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 331,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 137,156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 301,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,890,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.17 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.