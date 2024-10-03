Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 105,972 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,972 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,773,713. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.