Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 4,272,395 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,681.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $137,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

