Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 498,121 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,277,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

