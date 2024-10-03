Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,307 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $89,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,944,000 after buying an additional 150,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,293,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $492.11 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

