Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $44,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,635,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $227,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $9,270,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $317.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

