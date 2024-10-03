Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $59,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after buying an additional 4,405,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 704,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

