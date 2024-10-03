Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $58,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $56,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

