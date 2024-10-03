Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.28.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.