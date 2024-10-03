Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $45,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

