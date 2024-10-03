Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 284,197 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4,695.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,197 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Teradyne worth $43,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.