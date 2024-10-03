Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 489,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $130,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $61,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $112.03 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

