Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 56,100 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $115,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 147.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,880,000 after purchasing an additional 436,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,380,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,283,000 after buying an additional 196,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,354,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,274,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,231,000 after acquiring an additional 854,590 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

