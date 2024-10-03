Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 76,649 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $22,957,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $486.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

