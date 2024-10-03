Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,005 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $178,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

