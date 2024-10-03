Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7,917.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 395,011 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $49,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

