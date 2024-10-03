Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 344,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $55,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $99,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

SEA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.