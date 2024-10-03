Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 123,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 895,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123,205 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

