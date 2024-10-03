Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 412,600 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.56% of FTAI Aviation worth $58,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 540,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $134.62 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $135.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

