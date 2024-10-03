Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,370,320 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,370,320 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $205,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.