Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,049 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 276,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,947,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,843,000 after purchasing an additional 294,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,244,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,110,000 after buying an additional 89,031 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

