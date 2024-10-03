Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,973 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $57,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $235.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

