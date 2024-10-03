HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 1,247 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 567,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,584. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $2,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $7,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $49,443,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $4,701,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

