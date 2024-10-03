Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 3.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.55. 594,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,771,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

