Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,330 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

