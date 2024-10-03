Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 16,476,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,874,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £19.89 million, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.46.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

