Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 249,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 72,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

