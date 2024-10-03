Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.62

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 218986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Mizuho increased their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Herbalife by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 2,053.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 1,885,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 3,832.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 801,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,800 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

