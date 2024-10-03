Heritage Family Offices LLP Invests $257,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 144,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 128,923 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 860,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,333,000 after buying an additional 772,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 990.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 433,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,501,000 after acquiring an additional 393,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 910.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,260,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $402,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock worth $501,955,984. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

