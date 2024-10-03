Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 122,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 79,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
