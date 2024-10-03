Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,148,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

